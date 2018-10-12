search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsContender to be Europe's next Ryder Cup captain "rules himself out"

Golf News

Contender to be Europe's next Ryder Cup captain "rules himself out"

By Michael McEwan10 October, 2018
Lee Westwood Padraig Harrington Ryder Cup 2020 Ryder Cup Whistling Straits Thomas Bjorn Justin Rose Rory McIlroy The Telegraph
Ryder Cup Trophy

Whilst we don’t officially who the European captain will be for the 2020 Ryder Cup, we do now know at least one person who it WON’T be.

Lee Westwood, ten times a player in the biennial contest, has ruled himself out of the running to succeed Thomas Bjorn as skipper when the next match takes place at Whistling Straits.

The Englishman had previously intimated his interest in taking on the job but, ahead of this week’s British Masters at Walton Heath, The Telegraph reported that he has withdrawn himself from consideration and that he intends to wait until the match returns to European soil in Italy in 2022 to make his play for the captaincy.

• Justin Thomas speaks out over Ryder Cup row

• Justin Rose reacts to US Ryder Cup fallout

Westwood later confirmed that story in an interview with Sky Sports News.

"I won't be putting my name forward for this one, I'd prefer do it in Rome if possible," he said."That would be great, I'd be very keen on doing it there [in 2022].

Lee Westwood Ryder Cup 2018

"I'd like to be playing in two years' time. I think Padraig Harrington is the ideal candidate for the captaincy.

"He is the right age and he's still in touch with the players because he's still playing out here. He's also very high-profile in the States, where he has won a major championship."

Three-time major winner Harrington is the bookies' favourite for the job and has already been publicly endorsed by the likes of Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy.

• Jim Furyk shoots down Patrick Reed's criticism

• Phil Mickelson slates 'almost unplayable' Ryder Cup course

Should he get the nod, Harrington would become the third Irish captain in the last four editions of the match. A decision is expected to be made in December.

Over in the US, there is one clear favourite to replace Kim Furyk at the helm of the team. Click here to find out who.

Related Articles - Lee Westwood

Related Articles - Padraig Harrington

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2020

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Whistling Straits

Related Articles - Thomas Bjorn

Related Articles - Justin Rose

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Golf News

R&A and USGA finalise rule on green-reading materials
Future of British Masters under threat
Tiger vs Phil: An "unapologetic publicity stunt"?
He's done it! Young Scot secures European Tour card
Colin Montgomerie critical of Mickelson and Reed

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
See all videos right arrow