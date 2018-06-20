search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCoul Links given green light by councillors

Golf News

Coul Links given green light by councillors

By Martin Inglis20 June, 2018
Coul Links golf courses Highlands Highlands Council Todd Warnock Coore & Crenshaw Dornoch
Coul Links Copy

Plans for a world-class golf course which will give a major economic stimulus to the north of Scotland have been given the go-ahead after councillors reiterated their overwhelming support for the project today.

The Coul Links development, proposed for a site near Embo in Sutherland, was passed at a special meeting of Highland Council’s North Planning Applications Committee.

At a previous hearing on June 5, councillors spoke in favour of the project but deferred a final decision to allow the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) to comment on a last-minute objection.

However, SEPA maintained its previous position not to object to the application. Scottish Natural Heritage had previously indicated it had withdrawn all but one narrow objection to the plan.

Read more - Get FREE rounds at this Scots course

Coul Links

In making their decision, the committee recognised the significant economic benefits the course will bring to east Sutherland and that extensive mitigation measures will be put in place to protect the environment.

Links developer Todd Warnock said after today’s meeting: “After more than three years of thorough consideration of the project, we are excited to win such overwhelming support from the committee.

“The development has been comprehensively and fairly assessed by the two statutory bodies as well as the competent planning authority and we now look forward to bringing to Scotland the economic benefits of such a prestigious golf course. 

Read more - New Fife course gets the green light

Coul Links1

Read more - New Scottish Golf CEO calls for unity

“I would also encourage opponents of the golf course to now work with us to make the project a huge success. The evidence is compelling that Coul Links will improve the site ecologically, particularly with regard to bird life, and we will continue to strive to ensure the development progresses with environmental integrity at its heart.

“In summary, its seems there are some conclusions that are undeniable, one of which is that a world-class links course near Dornoch would prove economically transformational, perhaps creating the Highlands as the third major golf destination in Scotland.

“The elected competent authority, Highland Council’s planning committee, represent the people. We are humbled, thankful and honoured by their thoughtful deliberation and considered approval today. It’s now time to build a golf course.”

Related Articles - Coul Links

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Highlands

Related Articles - Scottish News

Golf News

Phil Mickelson says sorry after US Open "putt-gate"
Coul Links given green light by councillors
Jason Day critical of Phil Mickelson and USGA
Five-time Open champion Peter Thomson dies aged 88
England striker Harry Kane is probably a better golfer than you, too...

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Mix up your practice routine
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
See all videos right arrow