Could Tiger & Phil really be paired together?

Phil Mickelson has said he would welcome the opportunity to be partnered alongside Tiger Woods during the 2018 Ryder Cup.



The duo have linked it up just once during their lengthy Ryder Cup careers, which stretches to a combined 20 appearances.

That came in 2004 under the stewardship of Hal Sutton when, on the first match on Friday morning, they were taken down 2&1 by Colin Montgomerie and Padraig Harrington.

Mickelson famously blasted Sutton’s leadership when that pairing was spoken about two years ago at Hazeltine and, seeing as he and Woods have grown close in recent months, he raised the possibility that they could be linking up together for the first time in 14 years.



“I think we would both welcome it,” he said in the media centre with a smile, before repeating again: “I think we would both welcome it.”

Asked in a follow-up whether he knew what the chances of it happening were, he added: “I do have an idea of what Captain Furyk is thinking, yeah.”



Mickelson then hinted at the row with Sutton when speaking about how the dynamic of a pairing with Woods would be different now to back in 2004.

"When we go over like little details as to why we were or weren't successful, when I talk about it openly and try to share insight, sometimes it comes across as though I'm trying to take a shot at somebody, and I don't want to do that. So I'm not going to go into that anymore.

"The bottom line is going to be preparation. When we can eliminate the variables; eliminate the uncertainties, it eliminates the pressure.

"So the more questions we have answered well before the Ryder Cup, the more prepared we are and the better - the more time we have to prepare our games the week of the Ryder Cup."