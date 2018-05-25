Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Country singer Jake Owen has nightmare start to pro debut

Country singer Jake Owen has nightmare start to pro debut

By bunkered.co.uk25 May, 2018
Jake Owen Nashville Open

If Jake Owen is looking for material for his next album, his first competitive round in a professional golf event should give him plenty.

Playing on a sponsor’s invitation, the American country singer slumped to a dismal 14-over-par 86 in the opening round of the Web.com Tour’s Nashville Open.

That has left him last of the 156-man field, a whopping 21 shots off the lead currently shared by Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz and American duo Josh Teare and Lanto Griffin.

Owen is six shots adrift of his nearest challenger, Jhared Hack, with two-time major winner Angel Cabrera a further shot away.

Jake Owen In Concert

This is not the first time that a non-golfer celebrity has been invited to take part in a tour event. Basketball star Steph Curry narrowly missed the cut at the Ellie Mae Classic on the Web.com Tour last year, whilst former American football quarterback Tony Romo had rounds of 77 and 82 in the Corales Punta Cana Resort & Club Championship on the PGA Tour earlier this year.

Naturally, Owen’s opening round was fodder for critics of his participation in the event but the singer took to Twitter during his round to hit back.

Jake 1, Troll 0!

Country singer Jake Owen has nightmare start to pro debut
