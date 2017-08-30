Craig Watson steps down as GB&I Walker Cup captain

Craig Watson has stepped down as Great Britain & Ireland captain for next week’s Walker Cup match in Los Angeles.



In a statement released by the R&A this morning, it said that the Scot – who won the Amateur Championship in 1997 – has stood down due to a serious illness in his immediate family.

In his absence, Andrew Ingram, chairman of the GB&I men’s selectors, will take over as acting captain.

Ingram, 57, represented Wales at junior and youth level before going on to captain the Welsh men’s Home Internationals team on five occasions, including their victory in 2002.

He became chairman of the R&A Men’s Selection Committee in 2014 and has been chairman of the Teams and Performance Committee at the Golf Union of Wales for more than ten years.

Ingram captained the winning European Junior Ryder Cup Team in the USA in 2004 and also at Celtic Manor in 2006 where Europe retained the trophy. He currently plays to a handicap of two and is a member at Royal Porthcawl.