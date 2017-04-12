There are no results available.
Craigmillar Park Open to get season underway

By Martin Inglis12 April, 2017
Craigmillar Park Golf Club
2017 01 Craigmillar Park 4Ef9F3D60E48F60Baa5813F356Ceb776

The Craigmillar Park Open will get underway this weekend in the first Scottish Golf Order of Merit event of the season.

First staged back in 1961, leading amateurs from Scotland, England and Ireland are all set to compete, with precious World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points up for grabs.

Past winners of the event include names such as Sir Nick Faldo, Marc Warren and Ewen Ferguson (below).

This year will see an increase in entries, with a strong field of 78 golfers set to take part, as well as a reserve list of 25.

Craig Howie is the lowest handicapper in the field, playing off +4.8. He’ll be looking to win his second Craigmillar Open title, following his 2013 success.

2015 04 Ferguson Feat 4Ef9F3D60E48F60Baa5813F356Ceb776

Another Craig who was victorious in this event was Craig Watson, the 2017 Walker Cup captain.

The 49-year-old won in 1995 and again in 2014. He also secured the British Amateur title at Royal St George’s in 1997, beating Trevor Immelman in the final round 3&2.

That victory qualified him for the 1998 Masters, where he would join a young Matt Kuchar who had just won the US Amateur Championship.

But the weather wasn’t great and, when interviewed by the BBC, Watson put Craigmillar on the map by saying: “If I wanted to play in cold and windy conditions, I could have just entered the Craigmillar Park Open.” 

