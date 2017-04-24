Curtis Luck signs with Callaway

Former World No.1 Amateur Curtis luck has penned an equipment deal with Callaway.

The 20-year-old Australian had a phenomenal season in 2016, winning the U.S. Amateur, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, and the Western Australian Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia using Callaway equipment.



Luck was also one of two Amateurs to make the cut at this year’s Masters and made his first start as a professional at the Valero Texas Open.

Tomorrow I play the @valerotxopen a professional and I can't wait to get my first event underway in San Antonio. I'm joining @callawaygolf for this next phase of my career as I believe in surrounding myself with the best team possible. Thanks to everyone for the support as I start this new chapter in my life. A post shared by Curtis Luck (@curtisluck_) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

Wiesberger’s WITB

In his 200th European Tour appearance, Bernd Wiesberger secured his fourth victory, besting Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff on what was a dramatic final day in China. Click the link and see the clubs he used to do it -> Titleist.co.uk



Motocaddy upgrades EuroPro Tour prize package

It has recently been announced that for the twelfth consecutive season, Motocaddy will be the ‘Official Electric Trolley’ of the PGA EuroPro Tour.

The renewed partnership will see Motocaddy upgrade the prize presented to the winner of all 16 events this season to its featured-packed S3 PRO electric trolley (worth £499.99).

“Motocaddy has been a great supporter of the Tour during its growth over the last 12 years,” said EuroPro Tour Managing Director Eddie Hearn. He added: “Having the UK’s leading trolley brand as a sponsor for so long say’s a lot about our partnership and upgrading the winner’s prize is a great incentive for the players.”

Kevin Chappell is sticking with Nike

Kevin Chappell got the monkey off his back at the Valero Texas Open, winning his first PGA Tour in 180 starts.



Unlike many other Nike athletes, Chappell has not signed a new equipment deal and is enjoying the freedom to mix and match his clubs but has stuck with his Nike irons, using the Pro Combo (4-6 irons) and the MMProto (7-9 irons).

And finally…

Have you ever wondered what happens to the thousands of golf balls that are lost around the globe? This is probably one answer you didn’t expect.



According to CNN, McCain Foods USA is recalling 2-pound bags of roundy's brand frozen southern style hash browns as they may contain components of golf balls.



The recall notice on the US Food & Drug Administration site says the hash browns could be "contaminated with extraneous golf ball materials" that "may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes used to make this product."