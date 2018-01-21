There are no results available.
Dalmahoy launches new golf-only memberships

Golf News

Dalmahoy launches new golf-only memberships

By Bunkered Golf Magazine21 January, 2018
Dalmahoy
Dalmahoy

Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club has introduced an exciting set of ‘golf only’ membership categories for the 2018 season.

Following on from the successful launch of its Young Adult & Family Bundle memberships in September, the facility – located on the outskirts of Edinburgh – has four ‘golf only’ categories that can be taken up from March 1, 2018.

These categories are:

Full Golf: Full access to both on-site courses - £918
West Golf: Access to the Resort West course only - £702
Young Adult (22-29): Access to both courses - £594
Five-Day Golf: Mon-Fri access to both courses - £594

The resort has been able to offer more flexible membership categories since becoming an independent venue and these categories are in addition to the Resort Memberships (access to golf courses and leisure club) and Leisure Memberships (access to on-site leisure club).

Dalmahoy was formerly under the Marriott Hotels portfolio, with Director of Golf & Leisure Sam Oliver (below) believing that the new flexible membership offerings are key to attracting new members.

Sam Oliver 1

“We want to encourage new members to see all that Dalmahoy can offer from a lifestyle perspective, so we are offering flexibility and variety to meet the demands of modern life,” he explained.

"There has already been significant interest in the new packages and we have a number of people on our waiting list for the “Golf Only” launch.

"In a time when waiting lists at golf clubs are becoming a rarity, this shows real promise for the future of our club.

"With two fantastic golf courses, a nine-hole pitch and putt course, practice range and a wonderful country club, we believe that the value we offer across all membership categories is very competitive.”

Rate Grid

As well as those facilities, there’s also plenty to enjoy for general sport lovers with outdoor tennis courts, a swimming pool and a gymnasium.

Sitting amid a thousand acres of scenic parkland means you feel a world away from the hustle and bustle of Edinburgh, yet it is only 20 minutes from the city centre and three miles from the M8 and M9 motorways.

For more information, contact the membership team on 0131 335 8012 or email membership@dalmahoyhotelandcountryclub.co.uk. Alternatively, visit dalmahoyhotelandcountryclub.co.uk.

