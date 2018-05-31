Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGolf NewsDame Laura Davies 'excited' to make history

Golf News

Dame Laura Davies 'excited' to make history

By bunkered.co.uk31 May, 2018
Laura Davies Staysure Tour European Senior Tour Shipco Masters women's golf
Dame Laura Davies

Dame Laura Davies says she is ‘excited’ at the prospect of becoming the first woman to compete in a Staysure Tour event – formerly the European Senior Tour – when she gets underway at the Shipco Masters tomorrow.

Davies, who has 86 worldwide wins as a professional, including four major championships, will take her place in the field at Simon’s Golf Club in Denmark alongside the likes of Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal, Ian Woosnam and Paul McGinley.

However, the seven-time Ladies European Tour Order of Merit winner appears to be fazed neither by the company she’ll be keeping nor the new ground she’ll be breaking.

“You only get one chance to become the first, and the time is right to do it,” said Davies. “I’m very grateful to the Staysure Tour for being so forward-thinking, to the tour’s members who have been so supportive of this decision, and the organisers at Simon’s Golf Club who extended the invitation to me.

“I committed to play this event last year, but since then I’ve only grown more excited at the prospect and I am particularly encouraged by the increasing number of opportunities arising for women and men to compete in the same event.

“This is my turn to do so and I hope to see many more opportunities in future in all manner of formats.”

