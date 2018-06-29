search
HomeGolf NewsDanielle Kang wants to join Lincicome on the PGA Tour

Golf News

Danielle Kang wants to join Lincicome on the PGA Tour

By Michael McEwan29 June, 2018
Danielle Kang Brittany Lincicome Barbasol Championship PGA Tour LPGA KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Danielle Kang

Danielle Kang has admitted that she envies Solheim Cup team-mate Brittany Lincicome being given the opportunity to play on the PGA Tour.

Lincicome has been given a sponsor’s invitation to take on the men at the Barbasol Championship in three weeks’ time, where she’ll become just the fifth female to compete on the men’s circuit.

Speaking ahead of her title defence at this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kang said that she is thrilled for her fellow American.

• Rocco Mediate launches furious attack on fellow players

“I thought it was awesome,” said Kang about her reaction to the news. “I was jealous. I want to play. I played a bit with my brother. I get shots, but still. I thought that was an amazing thing. “I think she'll have a lot of fun. I saw her in the locker room and I screamed, ‘Oh my God, how exciting, you're going to have so much fun’.”

Brittany Lincicome

• French tour pros says fellow countrymen "don't care" about Ryder Cup

Kang added that she will follow Lincicome’s progress on TV and hopes that she will get the chance to emulate her some time soon.

“I'm always open to trying new things,” she said. “I mean, why not? Some people were saying, well, would you guys let a PGA Tour player on your tour? I'm like, I don't know, why not? Come play. Who cares, just have fun. It's just one tournament. At the end of the day, we play like 34 a year.

• Three tours combine to create "truly innovative" new event

"What does it matter what happened in 2013 in August? I can't think that far back. Live in the moment, have fun. If you have the opportunity and if you've ever given yourself the opportunity, I think that's an amazing thing.”

