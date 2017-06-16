There are no results available.
Golf News

US OPEN

Danny Willett explains US Open WD

By Bunkered Golf Magazine16 June, 2017
Danny Willett took to Twitter to apologise after withdrawing prior to the second round of the US Open with a back injury.

The 2016 Masters champion had been due to tee off at 1.58pm local time [7.58pm UK time] alongside fellow Green Jacket winners Zach Johnson and Angel Cabrera but, after struggling to a nine-over-par opening round 81, he withdrew citing a back injury.

Last month, the Englishman also withdrew after the first round of the Players Championship for the same reason after shooting a seven-over-par 79.

The withdrawal continues what has so far been a year to forget for the 29-year-old.

Aside from a T5 finish at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia in February, Willett's best strokeplay finish is T54 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, with a missed cut in his Masters defence in April.

Last month, it was also revealed that his long-time caddie Jonathan Smart had left him following a disagreement at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Best friend Sam Haywood, previously caddie to European Tour pro David Lipsky, is filling in for the time being while Smart joined forces with Branden Grace.

