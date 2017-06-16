Danny Willett explains US Open WD

Danny Willett took to Twitter to apologise after withdrawing prior to the second round of the US Open with a back injury.



The 2016 Masters champion had been due to tee off at 1.58pm local time [7.58pm UK time] alongside fellow Green Jacket winners Zach Johnson and Angel Cabrera but, after struggling to a nine-over-par opening round 81, he withdrew citing a back injury.

Last month, the Englishman also withdrew after the first round of the Players Championship for the same reason after shooting a seven-over-par 79.



Well another disappointing week comes to an end.. working hard to get back but the body and swing not allowing it.. sorry guys.. WD. 😔😔 — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) June 16, 2017

Just to set this right.. I was up at 7.30 with the Physio to work on the back. Got to the course at 10 to give me time for 2 warm ups.... — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) June 16, 2017

Went through things with coaches and Physio but body not moving correct and in pain. You have no idea what we do on a day to day basis... — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) June 16, 2017

The withdrawal continues what has so far been a year to forget for the 29-year-old.

Aside from a T5 finish at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia in February, Willett's best strokeplay finish is T54 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, with a missed cut in his Masters defence in April.

Last month, it was also revealed that his long-time caddie Jonathan Smart had left him following a disagreement at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Best friend Sam Haywood, previously caddie to European Tour pro David Lipsky, is filling in for the time being while Smart joined forces with Branden Grace.

