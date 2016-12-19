Danny Willett finishes last in SPOTY

• Danny Willett finishes last in BBC Sports Personality of the Year

• The Masters champion received just 2,227 votes on the evening

• Scots tennis star Andy Murray won – raking in 247,419 votes

Danny Willett saw the funny side after he finished dead last in last night’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year vote.

The 29-year-old, who was shortlisted after becoming the first British winner of The Masters since Sir Nick Faldo in 1996 earlier this year, amassed only 2,227 votes throughout the evening.

Danny Willett finished 16th of 16th candidates for #SPOTY. Only 2,227 votes? Crikey… pic.twitter.com/vjZTrDdH3y — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanBunkered) December 18, 2016

That was some 245,192 behind winner Andy Murray and, although Willett enjoyed his night, he woke up this morning to find out where he’d come in the final reckoning.

What a great show!! @BBCSPOTY honoured and humbled to be amongst so many amazing athletes.. well deserved @andy_murray AMAZING year!! — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) December 18, 2016

After a lovely evening it's been a long night with a poorly boy. and to top it off the wife's phone will just came back!! 2,227 texts!!! — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) December 19, 2016

While Willett saw the funny side, others weren’t quite as impressed at the show, which infamously overlooked Rory McIlroy for the top gong in 2014 despite two major wins and playing a pivotal part in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory at Gleneagles.

Not sure Danny will be making that trip again next year if nominated. BBC may as well scrap the show along with all the sporting coverage. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) December 18, 2016

But Lee Westwood, a good friend of Yorkshireman Willett, perhaps showed as much care for SPOTY as what golfers and golf fans should – spending the night of the ceremony at Alexandra Palace for the Darts World Championship!

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Danny Willett dead last in SPOTY

Why do you think Danny Willett fared so poorly in Sports Personality of the Year? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.