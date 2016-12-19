Danny Willett finishes last in SPOTY

• Danny Willett finishes last in BBC Sports Personality of the Year
• The Masters champion received just 2,227 votes on the evening
• Scots tennis star Andy Murray won – raking in 247,419 votes
The 29-year-old, who was shortlisted after becoming the first British winner of The Masters since Sir Nick Faldo in 1996 earlier this year, amassed only 2,227 votes throughout the evening.
Danny Willett finished 16th of 16th candidates for #SPOTY. Only 2,227 votes? Crikey… pic.twitter.com/vjZTrDdH3y
— Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanBunkered) December 18, 2016
That was some 245,192 behind winner Andy Murray and, although Willett enjoyed his night, he woke up this morning to find out where he’d come in the final reckoning.
What a great show!! @BBCSPOTY honoured and humbled to be amongst so many amazing athletes.. well deserved @andy_murray AMAZING year!!
— Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) December 18, 2016
After a lovely evening it's been a long night with a poorly boy. and to top it off the wife's phone will just came back!! 2,227 texts!!!
— Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) December 19, 2016
While Willett saw the funny side, others weren’t quite as impressed at the show, which infamously overlooked Rory McIlroy for the top gong in 2014 despite two major wins and playing a pivotal part in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory at Gleneagles.
Not sure Danny will be making that trip again next year if nominated. BBC may as well scrap the show along with all the sporting coverage.
— Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) December 18, 2016
But Lee Westwood, a good friend of Yorkshireman Willett, perhaps showed as much care for SPOTY as what golfers and golf fans should – spending the night of the ceremony at Alexandra Palace for the Darts World Championship!
Great to see @WestwoodLee enjoying the action tonight! #lovethedarts pic.twitter.com/GoPrfyTwTs
— Live Darts (@livedarts) December 18, 2016
Stuart Gilbert
December 19, 2016 at 9:03 am
Winning the masters is a great achievement and in many other years in the past when UK sport had little to shout about it may well have been enough to win SPOTY (after all in some years sportsmen have won the prize and never actually won any trophies and titles in the previous year!)… but this year in particular there were just so many other competitors who had been best in the world in their fields, and who had sustained their winning form throughout a whole year that it is almost impossible to make a case for Danny Willets being ranked above them. Perhaps if Willets had also won the race to Dubai, or even acquitted himself well in the Ryder Cup then he may have had a chance?
EWEN WATT
December 19, 2016 at 9:07 am
Well, the BBC has almost abandoned any golf coverage apart from last 2 days of Masters and edited highlights of the Open. so there is no exposure. Murray was a worthy winner, although I though Nick Skelton’sgold medal achievement at age 58 after broken neck quite amazing.. Golf focus is still on McIrloy, the US atars and Tiger
J. Sproul
December 19, 2016 at 10:12 am
While waiting to see if he had won the Masters ,Willett ignored the drama and acted like the yob everyone I know think he is and since then has done nothing to change our minds. Why he was nominated is a mystery to me.
Grismond
December 19, 2016 at 11:27 am
couldnt agree more with J Sproul. Willet didnt deserve to even be nominated especially over someone like Mcilroy.
Owen Barnes
December 19, 2016 at 11:40 am
With Golf being such a minority sport on TV why on earth would the BBC want a Golfer to win SOTY? Not in their interest surely? The vast majority of the British public have never even heard of Danny. Seve? Yes..Nick Faldo? of course. Even Monty more than likely, but Danny? Danny who ??? As for being a Yob? Surely it takes one to know one? I think your remark is quite an insult unless you have knowledge or had an experience which in that case I think we should be told. This space is available and FREE. Go ahead. The great British Golfing Public awaits your next post with baited breath.
Scotty dog
December 19, 2016 at 1:22 pm
Danny has about as much personality as Andy Murrays flip flop. He acted like a arse whilst waiting to collect the masters trophy and showed little respect for it.
His brothers comments at the Ryder cup were just atrocious and little wonder Willet was hounded by the American fans.
I bet if you put Beef in the list for the award he would have got more votes than DW as he actually IS and HAS a personality and folk warm to him straight away.
Danny Willet will be hard pushed to win another tournament in his career let alone a major.
ThomasRyan
December 19, 2016 at 1:31 pm
Does anyone really care about SpOty, doubt the fella Willett does! Cheers
Graham Russell
December 19, 2016 at 1:59 pm
sad that its blown out of proportion… golfers never get a shout in this. Dnt even think half of the line up deserved to be there, excel at olympics and your world event then yes.. Murray won a major, gold medal, many tournaments and #1, that deserves it! maybe i missed it but did Mclroy even get a mention for the fedex win?
Grismond
December 19, 2016 at 2:55 pm
Owen, did you see the way DW behaved while the Masters Drama unfolded?
Did you see the way DW behaved with Zach Johnson at the Open when Johnstons club slipped and clipped DW’s foot?
Did you see DW agreeing with everything his brother said about the Americans at the RC, but only after the RC?
he has no class.
John Donaldson
December 19, 2016 at 8:51 pm
I agree with the views that Danny Willett did not attract SPOTY votes because of his behaviour in the Augusta clubhouse as he was waiting on his win to be confirmed. I know golf is often seen as a fuddy duddy sport and some of the more senior people in the game need to lighten up a bit but there is also a time for a bit of decorum. Surely it wouldn’t have been too much to ask DW to show the event, the Augusta club and the game in general a bit more respect? He certainly lost mine that night and much as I would love to see a golfer win SPOTY (as Rory should have done), I for one was not disappointed or surprised to see DW had done so poorly in the public vote.
RICHARD
December 20, 2016 at 10:47 am
RE
Danny willet comments cast you minds back to the Olympics
he was intervened and asked if he was staying to support Justin Rose no he replied got a plane to catch
the mans arrogant and rude no respect for anyone
and I am a fellow Yorkshire man
Cyril peterson
December 20, 2016 at 1:39 pm
Reading Richards comment could not agree more
I have friends who Marshall on the European tour will not sign autographs and have photos taken if he can avoid it greets people like something he has walked in
Adam Smith
December 20, 2016 at 10:45 pm
Danny Willett seems already to be yesterday’s man; I’d doubt that many true golf fans have remembered his early-season form including the Masters win. He rose through the ranks two years ago from amongst those journeyman pros like Simon Dyson and David Horsey but I agree that another win on tour may be a long time in coming; his swing action just has too many moving parts to be consistent over a long career. He also comes across something like a chav, what with the tattoo that is clearly visible on his upper arm – classy golfers don’t have that look nor do they sound, dare I say, rather common.
Stephen Hutcheon
December 21, 2016 at 1:03 am
The key word is personality. All I can say is, he must have a big family to get 2,227 votes for personality. However he does always talk about we (him and his caddy) rather than I, I, I, I like some others. This is commendable if irritating.