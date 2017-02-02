bunkered.co.uk
 
Home / Golf News / Darren Clarke shanks flop shot attempt

Darren Clarke shanks flop shot attempt

By on February 2, 2017

Darren Clarke

DARREN CLARKE

In difficult afternoon conditions at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Darren Clarke opened the event with a three-over-par 75.

One of his dropped shots came on the par-4 14th, where with his third stroke he hit a shank as he attempted a flop shot onto the green.

Check it out below:

Clarke was able to get up-and-down from the bunker to escape with a bogey, but followed that up with a double-bogey on the par-3 15th.

Nevertheless, he finished his round with a birdie and, afterwards, stuck it to a hater on Twitter. DarrenClarke1 DarrenClarke2

But Darren Clarke soon laughed his round off with good friend and Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn. DarrenClarke3

More Reading

Bookmark and Share
Related Items
Add Comment Register



Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>