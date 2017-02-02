Darren Clarke shanks flop shot attempt

In difficult afternoon conditions at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Darren Clarke opened the event with a three-over-par 75.

One of his dropped shots came on the par-4 14th, where with his third stroke he hit a shank as he attempted a flop shot onto the green.

Clarke was able to get up-and-down from the bunker to escape with a bogey, but followed that up with a double-bogey on the par-3 15th.

Nevertheless, he finished his round with a birdie and, afterwards, stuck it to a hater on Twitter.

But Darren Clarke soon laughed his round off with good friend and Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn. Follow @BunkeredOnline

