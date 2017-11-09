David Law relishing Lumine Q-School test

David Law is relishing the opportunity to earn full playing rights on the European Tour for 2018 when he tees it up in the Final Stage of Q-School at Lumine Mediterránea Beach & Golf Community.



The 26-year-old Aberdonian is one of nine Scots in the field after finishing third in the Second Stage at Las Colinas and, after teeing it up at Lumine before, he’s looking forward to tackling both the Hills and Lakes courses in the gruelling six-day test.

“Obviously there are two courses to play, so you need to see both courses,” said Law. “I have been here before and played the Lakes Course so I’m probably only going to play nine on The Lakes but then 18 on The Hills.

“The course is in nice condition, with a little bit more rough than I have seen in previous years and it’s a wee bit soft right now, but it should be good for the week ahead. Lumine is excellent, the practice facilities are second-to-none, the golf courses are excellent so I think it will be great for the week”.

Today we asked some of the competitors at @ETQSchool , to give their first impressions of @LumineGolf . Check out the video below. pic.twitter.com/4bSX3325bQ — Lumine Beach & Golf (@LumineGolf) November 9, 2017

Measured at 6,334m and 6,300m respectively, the par-72 Hills and par-71 Lakes vow to provide a stern challenge to players seeking European Tour playing privileges.

While the Hills will provide all competitors with the most stunning views of the resort as they wind their way through the extensive plantations of olive and carob trees, the Lakes is a links-like design featuring areas of wetlands and natural vegetation.

Another Scot in the field, meanwhile, is Duncan Stewart, who lost his European Tour card this season after finishing 131st in the Race to Dubai.

“I have just been at home doing some practising and have come out a couple of days early for the tournament because the weather is slightly better than in Scotland,” said the Turnhouse man.

“I have been to Lumine before. It is in great condition and there is a little bit of rough, but the greens are good. Hopefully it is not too windy and it will be a good week.”



