David Leadbetter makes bold claim about Tiger Woods

Leading golf coach David Leadbetter insists that if Tiger Woods manages to win another pro event, it will be the greatest win of his career.



The 65-year-old watched Woods’ comeback at the Hero World Challenge earlier this month with interest and said he was ‘very impressed’ with what he saw as Woods – who turns 42 today – finished in a tie for ninth in the 18-man event.

Naturally, anticipation is now building ahead of his first official PGA Tour event of 2018 and Leadbetter says that, although the signs were positive, fans must err on the side of caution.

“The signs were really good,” Leadbetter told bunkered.co.uk. “It was a one-off event, it wasn’t the most serious event and the course set-up was pretty easy so I think we need to hold off our enthusiasm a little bit and wait until the tournaments and competition gets tougher and the pressure gets greater.

“It’s already like, ‘Tiger’s back’, ‘He’s going to win The Masters’ and you always live and hope.

“He drives up enthusiasm for the game a whole lot of notches and there’s nothing like a good comeback. The bottom line is, he’s great for the game and arguably the best player the game’s ever seen.

“Certainly, nobody has ever played golf like he has over the 12-year period. I think that Tiger’s next win will be his greatest win. The fact that he’s come back, literally from the ashes shall we say, it would just be absolutely incredible.”

But does Leadbetter think Woods is capable of doing just that?

“You wouldn’t put it past him,” he added. “Even though he’s in the twilight of his career, the golf ball doesn’t know how old you are. There’s no recipe.

“He looked happy. He seemed to have a lot of power. He’s probably going to have to reinvent himself from a health standpoint but if he can stay healthy and keep his private life in order, you wouldn’t put it past him.”