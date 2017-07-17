There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsDeChambeau's unique clubs, Rafa loves his new Titleist irons

Blog

Gear Shorts

DeChambeau's unique clubs, Rafa loves his new Titleist irons

By David Cunninghame17 July, 2017
Bryson DeChambeau Cobra One Length Cobra Rafa Cabrera-Bello Titleist
Getty Images 815735948

Bryson DeChambeau claimed his first PGA Tour victory after shooting a final round 65 at the John Deere Classic, using a very unique set of Cobra clubs.

The young American first hit the golfing headlines when he claimed victory at the 2015 U.S. Amateur, but it was the unusal golf clubs he used that really made him stand out from the crowd. All of DeChambeau’s Cobra King Forged One Lenght irons  are cut the exact same length, 37.5 inches, with the lie and bounce angles also identical to one another.

Bryson signed a multi-year contact with Cobra back in April of 2016 and immediately the engineers at Cobra worked with him to create a one length set of irons that all golfers could get their hands on.

King Forged Tour One Length Exploded

“It allows me to have the same golf swing no matter the situation,” explained DeChambeau.

He continued, “Everyone can play better golf, enjoy the game more and love the game more if they use one length irons. The benefits of the one length irons is that there is one set up and one swing, meaning you’re going to hit a lot more greens, a lot more often.”

Read more -> Cobra King F7 One Lenght irons revealed

Cabrera Bello wins with new irons in the bag

Rafa

Rafa Cabrera Bello decided to put a set Titleist’s new 718 prototype MB irons into play at the start of last week before teeing it up at the Scottish Open.

A few weeks ago it was announced that Titleist would begin their tour validation process, giving pros the opportunity to test, play and give their feedback on these latest creations.

Read more -> Pros give new Titleist hybrids the thumbs up

Rafa also relied on the performance of Titleist’s newest Pro V1x en route to victory, especially when playing in the wet and windy conditions over the weekend at Dundonald Links.“The performance in the wind is the best I’ve ever seen,” said Rafa.

He added: “I can rely on hitting a strong shot into the wind and it’s not going to stall. I also really like the superb soft feel. I know if I make good contact with the ball it’s going to stop real quick.”

Sergio 'Geared for More' this week at Birkdale

253200 2017 The Open Scripting Sergio 1200X600 Owned A53E98 Original 1499700508

The reigning Masters champion has 10 top 10 finishes in his career at The Open and he looks to add another major to his resume.

This week he will be sporting some of Adidas’ latest apparel, including the climachill pixel print and heather block competition polos, the ultimate 365 3-Stripes pant and the lightweight and comfortable Powerband BOA BOOST.

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Cobra One Length

Related Articles - Cobra

Related Articles - Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Related Articles - Titleist

Golf News

THE OPEN The 'statistical favourite' to win the Open
Martin Kaymer

By Martin Inglis

3 groups you need to watch at the Open
The Open

By Martin Inglis

THE OPEN One-stop TV guide for the 2017 Open
The Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

THE OPEN The peculiarly-named club that helped Padraig Harrington win the Open
Padraig Harrington

By David Cunninghame

Who will win the Open? You decide!
The Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

The Open Championship 2017: Full field
The Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a Pro-Am place at the Scottish Open with Hilton
Competitions

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Scots duo make holes-in-one on exact same hole
Lanark Golf Club

By Martin Inglis

6 questions posed by Phil Mickelson and Bones' break-up
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below