DeChambeau's unique clubs, Rafa loves his new Titleist irons

Bryson DeChambeau claimed his first PGA Tour victory after shooting a final round 65 at the John Deere Classic, using a very unique set of Cobra clubs.



The young American first hit the golfing headlines when he claimed victory at the 2015 U.S. Amateur, but it was the unusal golf clubs he used that really made him stand out from the crowd. All of DeChambeau’s Cobra King Forged One Lenght irons are cut the exact same length, 37.5 inches, with the lie and bounce angles also identical to one another.

Bryson signed a multi-year contact with Cobra back in April of 2016 and immediately the engineers at Cobra worked with him to create a one length set of irons that all golfers could get their hands on.



“It allows me to have the same golf swing no matter the situation,” explained DeChambeau.



He continued, “Everyone can play better golf, enjoy the game more and love the game more if they use one length irons. The benefits of the one length irons is that there is one set up and one swing, meaning you’re going to hit a lot more greens, a lot more often.”

Cabrera Bello wins with new irons in the bag

Rafa Cabrera Bello decided to put a set Titleist’s new 718 prototype MB irons into play at the start of last week before teeing it up at the Scottish Open.

A few weeks ago it was announced that Titleist would begin their tour validation process, giving pros the opportunity to test, play and give their feedback on these latest creations.



What a week to put the #Titleist718 prototype irons in play. Many congratulations to @RCabreraBello your @AAMScottishOpen champ. pic.twitter.com/HNp1GzMB4Y — Titleist Europe (@TitleistEurope) July 16, 2017

Rafa also relied on the performance of Titleist’s newest Pro V1x en route to victory, especially when playing in the wet and windy conditions over the weekend at Dundonald Links.“The performance in the wind is the best I’ve ever seen,” said Rafa.

He added: “I can rely on hitting a strong shot into the wind and it’s not going to stall. I also really like the superb soft feel. I know if I make good contact with the ball it’s going to stop real quick.”

Sergio 'Geared for More' this week at Birkdale

The reigning Masters champion has 10 top 10 finishes in his career at The Open and he looks to add another major to his resume.



This week he will be sporting some of Adidas’ latest apparel, including the climachill pixel print and heather block competition polos, the ultimate 365 3-Stripes pant and the lightweight and comfortable Powerband BOA BOOST.