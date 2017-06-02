Deer Park appoint Tait as general manager

Deer Park Golf & Country Club in West Lothian have announced that Alan Tait has been appointed as their new general manager.



Having played in various different circuits around the world, including the full European Tour in 1997, PGA professional Tait has plenty of experience in the golf and leisure industry.

The 48-year-old, who is one of Scottish golf's most recognisable faces, moved into club management in 1999, starting off at The Westerwood Hotel.

"I have worked extremely hard over the last few years in the hospitality and leisure industry and the time is absolutely right for me to make the move," said Tait. "I’m very excited about starting at Deer Park Golf & Country Club in what will be my first general manager position."

After seven years at The Westerwood Hotel, Tait worked at The Carrick on Loch Lomond before most recently moving onto Marriott Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club as director of golf.



The PGA professional further developed his management skills after winning a scholarship to attend the Lausanne Hospitality School in Switzerland.

He added: "Deer Park is a great venue, catering for all ages with lots of different activities.

"Alongside the golf course, the club is also home to one of the best West Lothian wedding venues, a range of restaurants, state-of-the-art gym facilities, a relaxing spa and its own ten-pin bowling centre. So there’s definitely enough for me to get my teeth into and keep me busy."

The former Open Championship Qualifying course is situated between Glasgow and Edinburgh, just off the M8.

John Muir, owner of Deer Park Golf & Country Club, said: "Our vision for Deer Park is affordable luxury for the whole family centred around a golf course.



"To focus on all elements at Deer Park you need an exceptional manager and, with Alan’s extensive experience and background, we have found such a person."