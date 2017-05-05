DHI Scotland extend Scottish Golf Show offer

The global leader in hair restoration, DHI Scotland, is celebrating after a fantastic first attendance at the 2017 Scottish Golf Show, which was held over at the SEC over the weekend of March 24-26.



The company showcased its award-winning treatments to those in attendance and, thanks to an exceptional response at the show, it is giving bunkered readers the chance to take advantage of the special show offer of 15% off hair treatment before May 31, 2017.

George Kottaridis, DHI Scotland director, said: "DHI Scotland were delighted to have been part of the 2017 Scottish Golf Show at the SEC Glasgow for the first time.

“The event allowed us to showcase the DHI technique, the most advance techniques in hair restoration, to an array of golf fans over the period of three days.

“Although predominantly the visitors were there to see the new advancements in golf technology, membership deals etc, we were overwhelmed by the reception received with men and women, old and young attending our stand interested in how DHI Scotland could help change their dwindling hairline and booking in for a diagnosis at the Edinburgh or Glasgow clinics to discuss further.’’

The clinic was recently recognised by winning Innovative Clinic of the Year at Scotland’s Medical Cosmetic Awards 2017.

To ‘Replace Your Divot’, please call DHI Scotland on 0333 202 2229 or e-mail info@dhiscotland.com. For more information, visit www.dhiscotland.com.