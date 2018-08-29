Did US star just let slip he’s on the Ryder Cup team?!

Twitter has increasingly become a platform used by the best golfers in the world to promote their sponsors rather than update their followers on what's going on in their day-to-day lives.



But in thanking NetJets - the private jet company used by many of the world's best players - for a 'swag bag' he received, did Zach Johnson let slip that he's going to be part of the 2018 US Ryder Cup team?

• Sergio speaks out on Ryder Cup prospects



Click on the tweet below and take a look at the cap at the top of the picture...



Just in case the above tweet happens to get deleted once Johnson realises his mistake, here it is again below. You can clearly see the 'USA' and '2018', can't you?

• PGA Tour plotting major FedEx Cup overhaul



One eagle-eyed player to spot the faux pas was, in fact, European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, who replied to the picture saying, 'Nice hat Zach'.



Nice hat Zach!!!

😉 — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) August 28, 2018

Johnson failed to qualify automatically for the US team after finishing 20th in the Points List, but has played in five of the last six Ryder Cups, including the win at Hazeltine last time out.

With Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson likely to fill two of captain Jim Furyk's four wildcard berths, a perhaps more likely scenario is that Johnson will be named a vice-captain for the match.

• DeChambeau bullish about Ryder Cup chances

• Three-way fight for final automatic Team Europe spot



Furyk only has Woods, Steve Stricker and Davis Love III as part of his backroom team so far and with Woods widely expected to play, that will mean another berth for the captain to fill.

Furyk's opposite number Thomas Bjorn has already selected his five vice-captains: Robert Karlsson, Lee Westwood, Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell and Luke Donald.

