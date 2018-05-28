'Difficult' Wentworth decision pays off for Justin Rose

There were a few eyebrows raised by fans when they saw Justin Rose was bypassing the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth to play in the Fort Worth Invitational on the PGA Tour.

However, there was a completely logical explanation for it in terms of scheduling and PGA Tour regulations, which states that every season, players have to add an event to their schedule that they haven’t played for the last four years.

“It was a difficult decision and one I haven't really been able to make in the past,” said Rose. “If I didn’t add this event, I was running out of time because I wasn't going to add anything before the US Open. After the US Open, I go back to Europe. Then we're into the FedExCup so if I didn't play this week, I probably wasn't going to fulfill my obligation with that.”

Read more - McIlroy 'should have closed out' BMW PGA

WATCH - Thomas Pieters uses NECK to snap club

It ended up being the perfect week for the reigning Olympic champion, who put together rounds of 66, 64, 66 and 64 to win by three strokes from Brooks Koepka for his ninth PGA Tour victory, equalling a career-best world ranking of No.3.

“I’m really, really proud of this one,” added Rose, who hadn’t teed it up at Colonial since 2010. “This is a special victory for me. I think obviously just winning here at this venue I think is really what means so much. A tournament that I pick up the trophy and the first thing I saw was Ben Hogan's name twice. It sort of says the lot.

“This event is probably at the top as far as the best ball-striking of my career goes. I think in 2012/2013 I put together some pretty special ball striking. I think I led greens in regulation one of those years. But this is sort of back to my best for sure from an iron play point of view.”

Reviewed! TaylorMade P730 irons