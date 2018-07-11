Disappointing news for Bryson DeChambeau

Hard luck, Bryson DeChambeau.



The quirky American’s use of a protractor – designed to help him ‘figure out the true pin locations’ – has been banned by the United States Golf Association.

Two-time PGA Tour winner DeChambeau was spotted using the old classroom favourite at the Travelers Championship last month. Initially, the PGA Tour ruled, after consulting with the USGA, that he could continue using it because the Rules of Golf don’t legislate for its use.



• Sizzling sun making UK's courses change colour

• Rory predicts World Cup winner... and it's not England



However, this week, the USGA contacted players to announce it has reversed that decision.

“The USGA has ruled that the use of a protractor (also known as a drawing compass) during a stipulated round is a violation of Rule 14-3a of the Rules of Golf,” said the USGA statement. “It is considered ‘unusual equipment that might assist him in making a stroke or in his play.’”



• Pro fires back over cheating allegations

• Tiger hits out at USGA over US Open set-up



This is the second time in 18 months that DeChambeau has had one of his well-documented idiosyncrasies banned by the game’s ruling bodies.

In January 2017 the USGA ruled that a putter he used during his brief dalliance with the side-saddle putting stroke was non-conforming.