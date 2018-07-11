search
Disappointing news for Bryson DeChambeau

By Michael McEwan06 July, 2018
Hard luck, Bryson DeChambeau.

The quirky American’s use of a protractor – designed to help him ‘figure out the true pin locations’ – has been banned by the United States Golf Association.

Two-time PGA Tour winner DeChambeau was spotted using the old classroom favourite at the Travelers Championship last month. Initially, the PGA Tour ruled, after consulting with the USGA, that he could continue using it because the Rules of Golf don’t legislate for its use.

However, this week, the USGA contacted players to announce it has reversed that decision.

“The USGA has ruled that the use of a protractor (also known as a drawing compass) during a stipulated round is a violation of Rule 14-3a of the Rules of Golf,” said the USGA statement. “It is considered ‘unusual equipment that might assist him in making a stroke or in his play.’”

This is the second time in 18 months that DeChambeau has had one of his well-documented idiosyncrasies banned by the game’s ruling bodies.

In January 2017 the USGA ruled that a putter he used during his brief dalliance with the side-saddle putting  stroke was non-conforming.

