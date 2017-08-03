DJ just hit the longest drive on PGA Tour in four years

On one of the longest par-5s in existence, Dustin Johnson hit the longest drive on the PGA Tour for four years.

The American, who is the defending champion of this week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, obliterated his drive on the 667-yard 16th hole at Firestone CC an incredible 439 yards making birdie on the hole.

Here’s footage of that tee shot.

439 yards. 🚀🚀@DJohnsonPGA just hit the longest drive on TOUR since 2013.#QuickHitspic.twitter.com/bNnA6lzQlq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 3, 2017

But of course, it isn’t the first time the 2016 US Open champion has struck it 400+ yards. At 18, he holds the record for the most drives recorded over the milestone – with this drive his second longest.

The longest? That was a 463-yard effort on the seventh hole at TPC Boston at the 2011 Deutsche Bank Championship.