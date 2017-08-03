There are no results available.
DJ just hit the longest drive on PGA Tour in four years

Golf News

DJ just hit the longest drive on PGA Tour in four years

By Bunkered Golf Magazine03 August, 2017
On one of the longest par-5s in existence, Dustin Johnson hit the longest drive on the PGA Tour for four years.

The American, who is the defending champion of this week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, obliterated his drive on the 667-yard 16th hole at Firestone CC an incredible 439 yards making birdie on the hole.

Here’s footage of that tee shot.

But of course, it isn’t the first time the 2016 US Open champion has struck it 400+ yards. At 18, he holds the record for the most drives recorded over the milestone – with this drive his second longest.

The longest? That was a 463-yard effort on the seventh hole at TPC Boston at the 2011 Deutsche Bank Championship.

