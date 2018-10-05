Do a good deed; win a golf break to Mauritius

Fancy playing some competitive golf and, at the same time, raise money for a worthy cause?



If so, the DEBRA Golf Society might be right up your street.

Free to join, the society raises money for DEBRA, an international medical research charity which is dedicated to the curing of epidermolysis bullosa, a painful genetic skin blistering condition which, in the most extreme cases, can be fatal.

The charity was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Hilton, whose daughter Debra suffered from the condition which affects almost 5,000 people in the UK. The charity is the world’s first EB patient support group and focuses its work on two key areas: providing care and support to improve the quality of life for individuals and families living with EB; and funding pioneering research to find effective treatments and, ultimately, a cure for the condition.



It’s money well spent, too. For example, just £15 can buy a special needs feeder system for babies who have blistered mouths and are unable to feed using a regular teat.

However, like most good causes, DEBRA relies on the generosity of its supporters to continue its excellent work – which is where its golf society comes into its own.

The society organises an annual schedule of charity golf tournaments at a variety of prestigious courses across the UK. This year, for example, it has visited the likes of Hankley Common, St George’s Hill, Archerfield, Bearwood Lakes, Swinley Forest, Woburn and The Berkshire.

Teams are invited to take part in each event and, if they so choose, can compete in the season-long Race To Mauritius. Sponsored by Constance Hotels and Resorts, the Race To Mauritius is now in its fifth year and, as the name suggests, offers the first prize of a trip to the paradise island in the Indian Ocean for its overall winners.

If you’d like to get involved and raise some vital funds for a deserving cause – and perhaps win a holiday to Mauritius, pictured above, for you and your friends – log-on to debra.org.uk/join-an-event/debra-golf-society or email golf@debra.org.uk



Are you a member of a golf society?

