Donald Trump to play golf with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson today

By Michael McEwan24 November, 2017
Fourteen-time major winner Tiger Woods and world No.1 Dustin Johnson will have US president Donald Trump for company on the golf course today.

Trump tweeted that he will join the pair at Trump National Golf Club in Florida this afternoon – but he added that it will be quick round before he gets back to the day-to-day business of running the US.

It is reckoned that this will be the 76th round of the year for the POTUS, who took office as the 45th president of the United States in January.

It will be at least the second time he has teed it up with Woods – who makes his return to competitive golf at next week’s Hero World Challenge – in the past 12 months. Trump has also managed to find time in his busy schedule to join Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama on the course.

Read more - "My round with Donald Trump"

The amount of golf the president has been played since taking office has divided opinion. Just look at some of the responses to his tweet about playing with Woods and Johnson…

There is even a website devoted to keeping track of Trump’s golfing activity - trumpgolfcount.com

Others, however, are taking a different view.

