HomeGolf News"Don't be stupid" - This tense player-caddie exchange is unmissable

Golf News

"Don't be stupid" - This tense player-caddie exchange is unmissable

By Michael McEwan10 November, 2018
Ashun Wu James Nelson Nedbank Golf Challenge European Tour Race to Dubai caddies Twitter Sun City South Africa
Wu And Nelson

There’s a lot more to being a caddie than giving your player the right clubs and correct yardages. Sometimes you need to give them a bit of tough love, too. 

Consider the following exchange between Chinese pro Ashun Wu and his caddie James Nelson during the second round of this week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa.

Playing in the penultimate event of this year's Race To Dubai, Wu appears to be determined to take on a high-risk shot into the green. That's despite being largely blocked out by the low-hanging branches of a tree in front of him, with a water hazard between his ball and the green.

An incredulous Nelson, however, wants him to take his medicine, get the ball back on the fairway and complete the hole from there… and when Wu appears reluctant to go with the safe play, Nelson isn’t afraid to stand his ground.

Watch what happens next:

Hats off to Nelson. That is a brilliant piece of caddying. 

