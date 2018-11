The European Tour season comes to its conclusion this week at the DP World Tour Championship and so, too, does the bunkered Fantasy Golf ’18 season.

Steve Melloy’s team, Melloy’s Merkins, currently has a lead of more than 82 points at the top of the leaderboard but with the DP World Tour Championship being a DOUBLE POINTS event, anything can happen.

With 60 players in the field this week, we’ve picked out five that you should definitely consider sticking in your team.

