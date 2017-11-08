'Dregs of humanity' steal snooker legend's golf clubs

Snooker legend Stephen Hendry was left fuming after his golf clubs were stolen from his car yesterday.



The seven-time world champion took to Twitter to notify his 50,000 followers of the theft, which is understood to have happened in Sunninghill – a village close to Sunningdale and Wentworth that is characterised by its large, detached houses.

He tweeted:

If anyone in ascot area gets offered a set of golf clubs with a red Nike driver they’re mine — stephen hendry (@SHendry775) November 7, 2017

Some dregs of humanity robbed them from my car this morning in sunninghill — stephen hendry (@SHendry775) November 7, 2017

The red Nike driver Hendry is alluding to is more than likely a Covert V_RS model, which was released back in 2014. The Scot clearly loves it, with him using it in the BMW PGA Championship pro-am last year.

Social media users were quick to jump in and give their reaction to the theft - and some weren't exactly sympathetic.



Obviously they didn’t like your motor otherwise they would of had that aswell 😬 — Mark Perring (@Pezzer2010) November 7, 2017

You have the “wedge “ to buy more im sure Stephen... — Rleevie8 (@rleavy8) November 7, 2017

I seen Fouuurr lads trying to sell them to a chap there 10 mins ago — KOHRSY (@Kohrsy0513) November 7, 2017