'Dregs of humanity' steal snooker legend's golf clubs

'Dregs of humanity' steal snooker legend's golf clubs

By Martin Inglis08 November, 2017
Snooker legend Stephen Hendry was left fuming after his golf clubs were stolen from his car yesterday.

The seven-time world champion took to Twitter to notify his 50,000 followers of the theft, which is understood to have happened in Sunninghill – a village close to Sunningdale and Wentworth that is characterised by its large, detached houses.

He tweeted:

The red Nike driver Hendry is alluding to is more than likely a Covert V_RS model, which was released back in 2014. The Scot clearly loves it, with him using it in the BMW PGA Championship pro-am last year.

Social media users were quick to jump in and give their reaction to the theft - and some weren't exactly sympathetic.

