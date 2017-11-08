'Dregs of humanity' steal snooker legend's golf clubs

Snooker legend Stephen Hendry was left fuming after his golf clubs were stolen from his car yesterday.
The seven-time world champion took to Twitter to notify his 50,000 followers of the theft, which is understood to have happened in Sunninghill – a village close to Sunningdale and Wentworth that is characterised by its large, detached houses.
He tweeted:
If anyone in ascot area gets offered a set of golf clubs with a red Nike driver they’re mine— stephen hendry (@SHendry775) November 7, 2017
Some dregs of humanity robbed them from my car this morning in sunninghill— stephen hendry (@SHendry775) November 7, 2017
The red Nike driver Hendry is alluding to is more than likely a Covert V_RS model, which was released back in 2014. The Scot clearly loves it, with him using it in the BMW PGA Championship pro-am last year.
Social media users were quick to jump in and give their reaction to the theft - and some weren't exactly sympathetic.
Obviously they didn’t like your motor otherwise they would of had that aswell 😬— Mark Perring (@Pezzer2010) November 7, 2017
You have the “wedge “ to buy more im sure Stephen...— Rleevie8 (@rleavy8) November 7, 2017
I seen Fouuurr lads trying to sell them to a chap there 10 mins ago— KOHRSY (@Kohrsy0513) November 7, 2017
Sorry for chipping in Stephen but where in the car did you putt them to make them easily accessible to the local thief?— This Charming Manc (@AForce316) November 7, 2017