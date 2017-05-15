There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsDrinks on Golf Care after Gary's hole-in-one

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

Drinks on Golf Care after Gary's hole-in-one

By Bunkered Golf Magazine15 May, 2017
Golf Care
Golf Care

Every golfer dreams of getting a hole-in-one. But what if you could sink one, and someone else paid your celebratory bar bill as well?

That’s exactly what happened to one lucky golfer recently, thanks to our friends at Golf Care, the UK’s No.1 provider of specialist golf insurance.

As part of every golf insurance policy, they throw in hole-in-one cover - which means if you do manage an ‘ace’ during a round of competitive golf, they’ll refund your bar bill*!

Gary Cain was playing a team match at St Pierre Golf Club recently, representing Celtic Manor. After deciding he wanted to use a brand-new ball for the round, he opened a sleeve of three Golf Care-branded Srixon AD333 balls, one of the many free gifts that every new Golf Care customer receives.

And, so fate would have it, on the sixth hole of the Championship Old Course, a 187-yard par-3, his ball flew off the tee, bounced twice and rolled gently into the hole for a sublime hole-in-one.

With Golf Care’s bronze insurance policy, Gary didn’t have to worry about getting a round of drinks in afterwards, either! The bronze insurance – £24.49 per year – includes hole-in-one protection, meant everyone had a drink on him with Golf Care repaying the tab up to £150.

A winning day, a hole-in-one and a free round of drinks to top it all off? What more could you ask for from your weekend?

If you want to be like Gary and get covered by Golf Care, well now you can. bunkered customers get an exclusive 30% discount, three FREE lucky branded Srixon balls, three FREE rounds of golf and a FREE poker chip ball marker when they sign up here today. Don’t worry, your hole-in-one bar bill cover is automatically included too!

For more information, visit golfcare.co.ukorfollow @golfcareUK on Twitter.

*Bar bill refunded up to a certain amount depending on your level of cover.

Related Articles - Golf Care

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Si Woo Kim's win lands punter a fortune
Si Woo Kim

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Colin Montgomerie outlines No.1 aim for 2017
New

By Martin Inglis

Drinks on Golf Care after Gary's hole-in-one
Golf Care

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Sky Sports win BAFTA for Open coverage
Sky Sports

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Ian Poulter hits back at Brandel Chamblee
Ian Poulter

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Danny Willett splits from long-term caddie
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy confirms TaylorMade switch
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

10 things you NEED to know about Joe Miller
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below