Drinks on Golf Care after Gary's hole-in-one

Every golfer dreams of getting a hole-in-one. But what if you could sink one, and someone else paid your celebratory bar bill as well?



That’s exactly what happened to one lucky golfer recently, thanks to our friends at Golf Care, the UK’s No.1 provider of specialist golf insurance.

As part of every golf insurance policy, they throw in hole-in-one cover - which means if you do manage an ‘ace’ during a round of competitive golf, they’ll refund your bar bill*!

Gary Cain was playing a team match at St Pierre Golf Club recently, representing Celtic Manor. After deciding he wanted to use a brand-new ball for the round, he opened a sleeve of three Golf Care-branded Srixon AD333 balls, one of the many free gifts that every new Golf Care customer receives.

And, so fate would have it, on the sixth hole of the Championship Old Course, a 187-yard par-3, his ball flew off the tee, bounced twice and rolled gently into the hole for a sublime hole-in-one.

Heading out for a round after watching @THEPLAYERSChamp this weekend?



Get your 3 FREE @SrixonGolf balls right here: https://t.co/L91KTaAlkPpic.twitter.com/oPZFowpqXD — Golf Care (@golfcareUK) May 13, 2017

With Golf Care’s bronze insurance policy, Gary didn’t have to worry about getting a round of drinks in afterwards, either! The bronze insurance – £24.49 per year – includes hole-in-one protection, meant everyone had a drink on him with Golf Care repaying the tab up to £150.

A winning day, a hole-in-one and a free round of drinks to top it all off? What more could you ask for from your weekend?

If you want to be like Gary and get covered by Golf Care, well now you can. bunkered customers get an exclusive 30% discount, three FREE lucky branded Srixon balls, three FREE rounds of golf and a FREE poker chip ball marker when they sign up here today. Don’t worry, your hole-in-one bar bill cover is automatically included too!

For more information, visit golfcare.co.ukorfollow @golfcareUK on Twitter.

*Bar bill refunded up to a certain amount depending on your level of cover.