Dumbarnie Links: Work begins on new Fife links course

Work is officially underway on Scotland’s newest golf course.



Dumbarnie Links at Lower Largo on the south coast of Fife – little more than ten miles from St Andrews – was given the green light at the start of May and developers have wasted no time in breaking ground to bring the Paul Kimber/Clive Clark design to life.

American contractor Landscapes Unlimited are doing the build work, with shaping of the holes and bunkers already underway.

Leading bunker design firm Ecobunker is also on-site to assist with the construction of what will eventually become the new links’ sand traps and company CEO Richard Allen says they are excited to be part of creating the layout.

“New links courses are extremely rare, and we are very proud and happy to be playing a major role in the construction of Dumbarnie,” said Allen. “It promises to be an outstanding golf course that will attract play from all over the world.

"This is one of our largest ever projects, and we are very pleased to be working so closely with Paul Kimber and the Landscapes Unlimited team to make Dumbarnie a true destination links.”

All going to plan, it is reckoned that the course could be fully open for play as soon as spring 2020.