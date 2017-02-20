Dustin Johnson becomes 20th world No.1

• Dustin Johnson coasts to victory at PGA Tour’s Genesis Open

• The 32-year-old becomes just the 20th player to reach world No.1

• Johnson and wife Paulina Gretzky are expecting their second child

Dustin Johnson coasted to victory at the rain-affected Genesis Open and toppled Jason Day to become world No.1 for the very first time.

It marked the perfect end to an incredible week for the 32-year-old after wife Paulina Gretzky announced on Instagram on Saturday that the pair were expecting their second child.

“It’s definitely nice to win on a golf course that I really enjoy playing” – Dustin Johnson

Johnson hardly played his best stuff during a level par 71 in the final round but it was enough to see off Thomas Pieters and Scott Brown by five shots as he ended the Aussie’s run of 47 weeks at the summit of the Official World Golf Ranking.

WATCH -> European Tour fake reporter pranks DJ & co

Read more -> Dustin Johnson ‘would consider’ Scottish Open

“To finally get a win at the Genesis Open feels good because I’ve finished second here a couple times, lost in a play-off, felt like I should have won a couple other times,” said Johnson, whose record at the tournament since 2009 now reads: T10, T3, T4, 2, P2, 4, 1.

“It’s definitely nice to win on a golf course that I really enjoy playing and a golf tournament I really enjoy playing.”

“I can read the 1, 2, 3. I guess that’s all that matters” – Dustin Johnson

And speaking about reaching world No.1, the American said: “I don’t really understand it [the formula], but I can read the 1, 2, 3. I guess that’s all that matters.”

The win was Johnson’s 13th of his career and means he has won at least once in each of his first ten seasons on the PGA Tour, a feat bettered only by Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Follow @BunkeredOnline

How long will Dustin Johnson be world No.1?

How long do you think Dustin Johnson can remain at world No.1 for? Is there anyone better than him in world golf at the moment? Let us know in the ‘Comments’ section below.

More Reading