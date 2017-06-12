Dustin Johnson delayed in Erin Hills arrival

Dustin Johnson’s preparation for the defence of his US Open title has taken a slight setback as he awaits the birth of his second son.



His fiancée, Paulina Gretzky, had yet to give birth as of Sunday morning with it expected that she’d have the baby late last night or early this morning. If that’s the case, Johnson won’t arrive at Erin Hills until some point today, meaning he is unlikely to practice until Tuesday.

Johnson won’t be going into the US Open blind though. After missing the cut at the Memorial Tournament last week, the 32-year-old took the short flight from Ohio to Wisconsin and played two practice rounds.

And, according to his agent, David Winkle, Johnson liked what he saw.

“He really liked the course and feels like it sets up beautifully for his game,” Winkle told Golf World. “He feels good about the venue and the state of his game.”

If Johnson manages to win again this week, he will become the first player in almost 30 years to successfully defend the tournament after Curtis Strange in 1989.

Despite the delay in his arrival at Erin Hills, Johnson is the clear favourite to win. With bookmaker Betfair, he is as short as 13/2, with Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy the next favourites at 12/1.