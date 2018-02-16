There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsDustin Johnson? Dumb? Not so, insists world No.1's coach

Golf News

Dustin Johnson? Dumb? Not so, insists world No.1's coach

By bunkered.co.uk16 February, 2018
Dustin Johnson Claude Harmon
Dustin Johnson

Think Dustin Johnson is dumb? The world No.1’s coach says you’ve got it totally wrong.

Speaking to bunkered magazine, Claude Harmon has laughed off what he says are total misconceptions about the 17-time PGA Tour winner – somebody he insists is “one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met”.

“DJ’s a very laid back guy,” said Harmon. “However, the perception that he’s dumb and doesn’t care couldn’t be further from the truth.

“If anything, I think it’s his demeanour and his easy-going attitude that makes him the player he is. Nothing really bothers him. If he makes a double-bogey, he doesn’t beat himself up or explode. He just goes, ‘Okay, next hole’.

 “He is the living embodiment of everything we try to get players to do from a sports psychology standpoint. It’s very much ‘one shot a time’, ‘focus on the shot you’ve got, not the one you’ve just hit’. The ability to see the game like that is one of the things that makes him great.”

Dj And Harmon

Read more - Dustin Johnson's winning WITB: 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Adding that Johnson prefers to play by ‘very much by feel and instinct’, Harmon said: “He doesn’t like to have too many thoughts in his head because he’d rather just go out and play. There’s a huge ongoing debate in golf instruction over what’s the better approach: keeping things simple or making things technical. DJ wants things to be as simple as possible. That’s the way his brain works and that’s the environment that we, in his team, try to create for him.

“He and [fellow Harmon pupil] Brooks Koepka are very similar. They don’t want much information. They want to go out and play golf, not play golf swing. “

In a wide-ranging interview, Harmon also touched on the role Scotland has played in his development, what it was like to have a ‘front row seat’ whilst his dad was coaching Tiger Woods to the first eight of his 14 major wins, and the ‘pressure’ he feels to live up to his family’s name.

To read the interview in full, pick up the issue 161 of bunkered, on-sale now from all good Scottish newsagents.

Can’t find a copy? Email editorial@psp.uk.net with details.

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - PGA Tour

-

Golf News

Dustin Johnson? Dumb? Not so, insists world No.1's coach
Dustin Johnson

By bunkered.co.uk

American Golf customers raise £20k for On Course Foundation
American Golf

By bunkered.co.uk

6 players to watch at the Genesis Open
Genesis Open

By Michael McEwan

Bill Haas released from hospital after fatal car crash
Bill Haas

By Michael McEwan

Bill Haas in 'serious condition' after fatal car crash
Bill Haas

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

Ranked: Top 20 PGA Tour earners who've never won a PGA Tour event
PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour
Julio Bell

By Michael McEwan

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya
Henni Goya

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies
Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
Scottish Golf

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s takeaway tips
Watch
play button
Controlling the speed of your back swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below