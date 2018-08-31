Dustin Johnson says he ‘feels bad’ for any Europeans who could possibly come up against a partnership of him and Brooks Koepka at the 2018 Ryder Cup.



The world No.1, who is set to make his fourth appearance in the biennial match, is hopeful that US captain Jim Furyk will pair him with three-time major winner and world No.2 Koepka – and believes that partnership will strike fear into the eyes of Thomas Bjorn’s men.

“The Ryder Cup is one of my favourite events we play,” said Johnson ahead of the Dell Technologies Championship.

“I'm definitely looking forward to hopefully or possibly partnering up with Brooks. I think we'd make a pretty good team and I feel bad for anyone who would have to play us.”

But Johnson appears to have a short memory. Two years ago at Hazeltine, the 34-year-old was paired with Koepka – who was making his debut in the match – in the Saturday afternoon fourballs.



The duo faced off against Rory McIlroy and Thomas Pieters and were beaten 3&1.

So maybe don’t get too ahead of yourself just yet, DJ.