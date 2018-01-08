Dustin Johnson joins Tiger & Phil after 17th PGA Tour win

Dustin Johnson joined impressive company in Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson after notching his 17th PGA Tour win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The American cruised to an eight-shot win over Jon Rahm at Kapalua and, in doing so, became only the third player in the last 30 years - alongside Woods and Mickelson - to reach 17 PGA Tour wins before the age of 34.

The win strengthened the 33-year-old's grip on the world No.1 spot, which he has held now for 46 weeks, and was the perfect riposte after surrendering a six-shot lead at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai in November.

“Going back to the WGC in Shanghai, I had a six-shot lead and it was a really difficult day and I just didn't really putt well – didn't really do anything very good – and I ended up losing.



"So for me to come out this week, and I've got a two-shot lead going into Sunday, instead of just barely winning. I won by eight.



"So I definitely came out today with a lot of focus and that I knew I wanted to play really well. I didn't want it to have to come down to the last couple holes. I wanted to prove to myself that what happened in Shanghai ain't going to happen again."

Johnson also came a matter of inches away from making a hole-in-one on the par-4 12th at Kapalua, unleashing his tee shot 430 yards. Here's a clip of it.



Is this guy even human?! pic.twitter.com/EQj2EYUWWn — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) January 8, 2018

Elsewhere at Kapalua, with his runner-up finish Rahm became the fourth youngest player in history to reach No.3 in the world rankings behind Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.



The Spaniard finished on 16-under-par, one ahead of Brian Harman and two clear of Pat Perez, Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama, who closed with a seven-under-par 66.

