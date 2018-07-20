search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsDustin Johnson outlines his strategy for taming Carnoustie

Golf News

Dustin Johnson outlines his strategy for taming Carnoustie

By bunkered.co.uk17 July, 2018
Dustin Johnson The Open The Open Championship Carnoustie Major Championships TaylorMade Alex Noren Charley Hoffman
Dustin Johnson Carnoustie

If you thought Dustin Johnson would take a conservative approach on the toughest course on the Open rota this week, think again.

The world No.1 has revealed his game plan for tackling Carnoustie and, given the firm, fast and fiery nature of the Championship Course, he’ll be making the most of his biggest asset: his driving of the golf ball.

“The rough isn’t bad, with how dry it’s been,” the 2016 US Open champion said at a TaylorMade event for the release of the brand’s new GAPR range. 

• Don't miss Padraig Harrington hole-by-hole Carnoustie course guide

• The incredible story of Ben Hogan's sole Open victory

• Scots legend set to hit first shot of 2018 Open Championship

“I’m going to be hitting a lot of drivers because I don’t mind if I hit it in the rough. With it being so fast, whether you hit a driver or an iron it’s tough to keep it on the fairway so if I’m going to hit it in the rough anyway, I’d rather be way down there.

“With how far the ball is going and when it’s this firm, you’ve really got to control the spin and flight – that’s what it’s all about in these conditions. Usually when the rough’s deep and the fairways are greener, the ball doesn’t roll as much and it’s easier to leave it short of a bunker or hold the fairway. That’s not the case here.

“Wherever my ball goes, I’ll just hit it. It’s not as if I haven’t been in the rough plenty of times before.”

• Fleetwood insists Carnoustie course record means nothing this week

• Spieth confident of ending sluggish form in Open defence

Johnson is making his tenth consecutive appearance at The Open this week. He made his debut at Turnberry in 2009 – his only missed cut in golf’s oldest major – and has three top tens. His best finish was runner-up to Darren Clarke at Royal St George’s in 2011.

He tees off on Thursday at 1.04pm in the company of Alex Noren and Charley Hoffman.

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - The Open Championship

Related Articles - Carnoustie

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - Alex Noren

Related Articles - Charley Hoffman

Golf News

The reason Rickie Fowler is confident going into the weekend at Carnoustie
Housemates Kisner and Johnson share Open lead
The big names who won't be around this weekend at The Open
Sandy Lyle admits to 'lump in the throat' as he bows out of Open
Russell Knox offers brutal appraisal of his Open efforts

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow