Dustin Johnson outlines his strategy for taming Carnoustie

If you thought Dustin Johnson would take a conservative approach on the toughest course on the Open rota this week, think again.



The world No.1 has revealed his game plan for tackling Carnoustie and, given the firm, fast and fiery nature of the Championship Course, he’ll be making the most of his biggest asset: his driving of the golf ball.



“The rough isn’t bad, with how dry it’s been,” the 2016 US Open champion said at a TaylorMade event for the release of the brand’s new GAPR range.

• Don't miss Padraig Harrington hole-by-hole Carnoustie course guide

• The incredible story of Ben Hogan's sole Open victory

• Scots legend set to hit first shot of 2018 Open Championship

“I’m going to be hitting a lot of drivers because I don’t mind if I hit it in the rough. With it being so fast, whether you hit a driver or an iron it’s tough to keep it on the fairway so if I’m going to hit it in the rough anyway, I’d rather be way down there.

“With how far the ball is going and when it’s this firm, you’ve really got to control the spin and flight – that’s what it’s all about in these conditions. Usually when the rough’s deep and the fairways are greener, the ball doesn’t roll as much and it’s easier to leave it short of a bunker or hold the fairway. That’s not the case here.

“Wherever my ball goes, I’ll just hit it. It’s not as if I haven’t been in the rough plenty of times before.”

• Fleetwood insists Carnoustie course record means nothing this week

• Spieth confident of ending sluggish form in Open defence

Johnson is making his tenth consecutive appearance at The Open this week. He made his debut at Turnberry in 2009 – his only missed cut in golf’s oldest major – and has three top tens. His best finish was runner-up to Darren Clarke at Royal St George’s in 2011.

He tees off on Thursday at 1.04pm in the company of Alex Noren and Charley Hoffman.