HomeGolf NewsDustin Johnson powers to glory with TaylorMade M4

Gear

Dustin Johnson powers to glory with TaylorMade M4

By bunkered.co.uk11 June, 2018
Dustin Johnson Bag

When you’re averaging 320 yards off the tee and leading the field in Stroke Gained: Tee-to-Green, you’re going to be pretty hard to beat.

Dustin Johnson proved that at the FedEx St Jude Classic.

The 33-year-old cantered to a six-shot victory in Memphis to secure his 18th PGA Tour victory and return to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.

He got there with a full bag of TaylorMade gear, including the hugely popular M4 driver. Johnson made a slight tweak to his driver going into the week, adding an extra degree of loft for a little extra carry.

Dustin Johnson Irons

He also had his own 'DJ Proto' TaylorMade P730 irons in the bag and swapped out his 5-wood for a 64˚ Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge.

Dustin Johnson: What's in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (10.5°, Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661 X Tour Spec 2.0 shaft)

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M4 3HL (16.5°, Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 95 X shaft)

Irons: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW, Dynamic Gold X100)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52° & 60° + 64° Hi-Toe, KBS Tour Black 130 X shafts)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x (#1)

Win a TaylorMade M4 driver this week!

Taylor Made M4

Dustin Johnson used it to devastating effect in Memphis last week. This week, you can win a TaylorMade M4 driver of your own.

This is a bunkered Fantasy Golf Hot Week. In simple terms, the manager whose team scores the most points in bunkered Fantasy Golf at the US Open  will win an M4 driver, worth over £350.

Not registered yet? There's still time to take part. Sign-up for free at www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-gol...

