Dustin Johnson powers to glory with TaylorMade M4

When you’re averaging 320 yards off the tee and leading the field in Stroke Gained: Tee-to-Green, you’re going to be pretty hard to beat.



Dustin Johnson proved that at the FedEx St Jude Classic.

The 33-year-old cantered to a six-shot victory in Memphis to secure his 18th PGA Tour victory and return to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.



He got there with a full bag of TaylorMade gear, including the hugely popular M4 driver. Johnson made a slight tweak to his driver going into the week, adding an extra degree of loft for a little extra carry.



He also had his own 'DJ Proto' TaylorMade P730 irons in the bag and swapped out his 5-wood for a 64˚ Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge.



Dustin Johnson: What's in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (10.5°, Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661 X Tour Spec 2.0 shaft)

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M4 3HL (16.5°, Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 95 X shaft)

Irons: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW, Dynamic Gold X100)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52° & 60° + 64° Hi-Toe, KBS Tour Black 130 X shafts)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black



Ball: TaylorMade TP5x (#1)

