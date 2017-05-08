Earn Alliance place at Scottish Senior Open

The Renaissance Club, host venue of the 2017 Scottish Senior Open, will be hosting a qualifier on Wednesday, May 31 for a place in the Alliance tournament at this year's event.



The European Senior Tour returns to Scotland for the Scottish Senior Open from August 4-6, with the Alliance Pro-Am taking place during the first and second rounds on Friday and Saturday.

Amateur players will be paired with a professional during the tournament, offering them a unique inside-the-ropes experience.

The qualifier at the Renaissance Club is an 18-hole handicap stableford competition, with the leading qualifier earning a place on the Pro-Am.

Entry fee £100, including lunch before golf and two complimentary week passes for the championship, with a portion of the fee to be donated to Leuchie House Charity.

To enter or for further information email golfproshop@trcaa.com or call 01620 850901 quoting 'Scottish Senior Open Qualifier'.