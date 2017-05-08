There are no results available.
Earn Alliance place at Scottish Senior Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine07 May, 2017
Scottish Senior Open Renaissance Club
Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club, host venue of the 2017 Scottish Senior Open, will be hosting a qualifier on Wednesday, May 31 for a place in the Alliance tournament at this year's event.

The European Senior Tour returns to Scotland for the Scottish Senior Open from August 4-6, with the Alliance Pro-Am taking place during the first and second rounds on Friday and Saturday.

Amateur players will be paired with a professional during the tournament, offering them a unique inside-the-ropes experience.

The qualifier at the Renaissance Club is an 18-hole handicap stableford competition, with the leading qualifier earning a place on the Pro-Am.

Entry fee £100, including lunch before golf and two complimentary week passes for the championship, with a portion of the fee to be donated to Leuchie House Charity.

To enter or for further information email golfproshop@trcaa.com or call 01620 850901 quoting 'Scottish Senior Open Qualifier'.

