Eddie Pepperell trolls Masters champ Patrick Reed

You’ve got to love Eddie Pepperell.



The 27-year-old Englishman has become one of the most popular players in the game thanks, in no small part, to his straight-talking online.

As well as being incredibly funny on Twitter, Pepperell is also the author of a candid blog that offers some refreshingly honest thoughts and insights into the life of a tour professional.

He’s not afraid to be controversial or speak his mind, either, and is more than happy to call out fellow players where he thinks it’s necessary or appropriate.

His latest target? Patrick Reed.

The Masters champion waswidely condemned by fans earlier this weekafter complaining on social media about free baseball tickets he, his wife and sister-in-law had been given by the PGA Tour.

Apparently, Reed and family weren’t happy about the section they were seated in.

Thank you @pgatour for the tickets to the @RedSox game tonight. I love how you put my wife, sister in law and myself in the line drive section. We paid $650 and ended up in the same section as the rest of the @PGATOUR! #frontrowpic.twitter.com/E0VP0Sbf22 — Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) August 30, 2018

This didn’t go unnoticed by Pepperell, who took to Twitter to offer this sarcastic put-down of the American.

That bottle of wine cost me $650 and for that I’m sat on the same table as some other European Tour players. https://t.co/Bly5zOJ4QF — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) August 31, 2018

Never change, Eddie. Never change.

Pepperell could come face-to-face with Reed later this month at the Ryder Cup. The Englishman is one of three players vying for the final automatic qualifying place for Thomas Bjorn’s European team going into today’s final round of the Made In Denmark.