Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Eddie Pepperell trolls Masters champ Patrick Reed

Golf News

Eddie Pepperell trolls Masters champ Patrick Reed

By Michael McEwan02 September, 2018
Eddie Pepperell Patrick Reed Twitter The Masters Made in Denmark PGA Tour European Tour Ryder Cup Thomas Bjorn
Eddie Pepperell

You’ve got to love Eddie Pepperell.

The 27-year-old Englishman has become one of the most popular players in the game thanks, in no small part, to his straight-talking online.

As well as being incredibly funny on Twitter, Pepperell is also the author of a candid blog that offers some refreshingly honest thoughts and insights into the life of a tour professional.

• Marc Leishman shanks one, hits fan, makes most unlikely birdie you'll ever see

• Check out our guide to the ugliest US Ryder Cup outfits of all time

He’s not afraid to be controversial or speak his mind, either, and is more than happy to call out fellow players where he thinks it’s necessary or appropriate.

His latest target? Patrick Reed.

Patrick Reed

The Masters champion waswidely condemned by fans earlier this weekafter complaining on social media about free baseball tickets he, his wife and sister-in-law had been given by the PGA Tour.

• These remixes of Phil Mickelson's dancing video will give you a right laugh

• How 'cocky' Rory McIlroy angered Thomas Bjorn in their first encounter

Apparently, Reed and family weren’t happy about the section they were seated in. 

This didn’t go unnoticed by Pepperell, who took to Twitter to offer this sarcastic put-down of the American.

Never change, Eddie. Never change.

Pepperell could come face-to-face with Reed later this month at the Ryder Cup. The Englishman is one of three players vying for the final automatic qualifying place for Thomas Bjorn’s European team going into today’s final round of the Made In Denmark.

