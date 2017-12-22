Edinburgh club raided by thieves

Thieves have caused £25,000 worth of damage at Royal Musselburgh Golf Club.



Outbuildings in the Edinburgh club’s car park were broken in to overnight on Tuesday and into the early hours of Wednesday this week.

A number of ride-on carts were hit with ‘extensive damage’ with a number of items stolen.

In a statement club president Craig Mackay said: “This is a devastating scenario for our members as many of the carts stolen and damaged are used by our members who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to walk around the golf course.”

Mackay added that the club is working closely with Police Scotland in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Police directly on the non-emergency number 101.