There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsEdinburgh club raided by thieves

Golf News

Edinburgh club raided by thieves

By Michael McEwan22 December, 2017
Royal Musselburgh Scottish Golf
Royal Musselburgh Gc18Th© Djw1

Thieves have caused £25,000 worth of damage at Royal Musselburgh Golf Club.

Outbuildings in the Edinburgh club’s car park were broken in to overnight on Tuesday and into the early hours of Wednesday this week.

A number of ride-on carts were hit with ‘extensive damage’ with a number of items stolen.

In a statement club president Craig Mackay said: “This is a devastating scenario for our members as many of the carts stolen and damaged are used by our members who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to walk around the golf course.”

Mackay added that the club is working closely with Police Scotland in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Police directly on the non-emergency number 101.

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Scottish News

-

Golf News

5 golf phenoms who flamed-out fast
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Francesco Molinari pens deal with Bettinardi Golf
Bettinardi Golf

By David Cunninghame

Other Top Stories

Coul Links team accuse RSPB of 'spreading misinformation'
Coul Links

By Martin Inglis

Rules of Golf updated to disregard armchair rules experts
Rules of Golf

By Michael McEwan

EXCLUSIVE David Leadbetter questions hunger of top male pros
David Leadbetter

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy makes decision on caddie for 2018 season
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Make your swing arc wider
Watch
play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below