England striker Harry Kane is probably a better golfer than you, too...

By bunkered.co.uk19 June, 2018
Harry Kane England World Cup Tottenham Hotspur Spurs
When Harry Kane was asked about what a perfect evening and perfect Sunday would involve and what his greatest weakness was, there was one common theme: golf.

To put it bluntly, the England and Spurs striker – who netted twice in England’s opening World Cup game against Tunisia on Monday night – is golf crazy.

In a Q&A with Express.co.uk, he said his perfect evening would be ‘watching golf, nice and chilled with my two dogs’.

What about a perfect Sunday? “Having an early game of golf, then going for a long walk with my family and two Labradors,” he said. “Then I’d come home, have a barbecue and watch the NFL and the golf.”

He even says golf is his greatest weakness. “Whenever I can get the time, I’ll go to the course for a game, although it’s probably not the best for my relationship as I don’t actually get many days off,” he said.

So, how good is England’s No.9? Well, given the amount of time and dedication he has devoted to becoming one of the world’s best strikers, the answer may surprise you.

The 24-year-old has been playing golf since he was 16 and has whittled his handicap all the way down into single figures to four and shot a level par round at the Centurion Club three years ago.

In the off-season, which England fans will hope lasts for as little time as possible this summer, Kane also uses the free time in his schedule to tackle some of the world’s best courses.

Liberty National 🍎⛳️ #newyork

A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane) on

No Rules! 🚫⛳️🏌️ #bakersbay

A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane) on

Kingsbarns 😍 What a course!⛳️ #dontgoright

A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane) on

18th at St Andrews ⛳️ #swilcanbridge

A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane) on

