England's golfers react to World Cup penalty shootout win

England's golfers react to World Cup penalty shootout win

By bunkered.co.uk04 July, 2018
Well - that was a bit dramatic wasn't it?

Before last night, England had never won a penalty shootout at a World Cup, exiting the tournament on spot-kicks in 1990, 1998 and 2006.

So, when their last 16 match with Colombia went the distance, it's fair to say optimism levels were decidedly low.

They needn't have worried.

When goalkeeper Jordan Pickford kept out Carlos Bacca's effort, Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier only had to convert his own effort to send England through to the quarters.

He did just that, sparking wild scenes of celebrations all across the country.

Naturally, some of England's top golfers were glued to the action, too, and quickly took to social media to share their delight at seeing their fellow countrymen finally break their penalty hoodoo and march on in the tournament.

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston offered perhaps the best analysis...

Here's the pick of the other reactions...

Thorbjorn Olesen's caddie Dominic Bott and Mark Fulcher, caddie for Justin Rose, also got in on the action.

Even former FedEx Cup winner Billy Horschel got involved.

Next up for England? Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday. Win that and they're on for a semi-final against either Croatia or Russia, which could tee them up for a first World Cup final appearance since 1966 on the Sunday of the Scottish Open at Gullane.

