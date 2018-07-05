England's golfers react to World Cup penalty shootout win

Well - that was a bit dramatic wasn't it?

Before last night, England had never won a penalty shootout at a World Cup, exiting the tournament on spot-kicks in 1990, 1998 and 2006.

So, when their last 16 match with Colombia went the distance, it's fair to say optimism levels were decidedly low.

They needn't have worried.



When goalkeeper Jordan Pickford kept out Carlos Bacca's effort, Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier only had to convert his own effort to send England through to the quarters.

• Got World Cup fever? You need these balls...

• What is World Cup host venue Russia like for golf?

• What happened to Colombian star Camilo Villegas?



He did just that, sparking wild scenes of celebrations all across the country.



Naturally, some of England's top golfers were glued to the action, too, and quickly took to social media to share their delight at seeing their fellow countrymen finally break their penalty hoodoo and march on in the tournament.

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston offered perhaps the best analysis...



Here's the pick of the other reactions...



OMG!!!!!!!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) July 3, 2018

Never in doubt!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) July 3, 2018

YESSSSSSSSSS GET IN THERE!!!!!!!! COME ON THE BOYS — Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) July 3, 2018

It’s coming home 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Ryan Evans (@EvansRyan9) July 3, 2018

It’s coming home 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Mel Reid (@melreidgolf) July 3, 2018

Who ever said our football players never showed any passion.. #proud — Richard Bland (@blandy73) July 3, 2018

When you refuse to watch the #England game because they give you anxiety but you end up with anxiety anyways 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ #ENGvCOL — Jodi Ewart Shadoff (@Jodi_Ewart) July 3, 2018

Thank goodness for that #england — Charley Hull✌️ (@HullCharley) July 3, 2018

Thorbjorn Olesen's caddie Dominic Bott and Mark Fulcher, caddie for Justin Rose, also got in on the action.



YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSS ..... — Dick fulchers lad (@Fooch1993) July 3, 2018

Even former FedEx Cup winner Billy Horschel got involved.



Hell yeah England!!! Moving on!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁 — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) July 3, 2018

Next up for England? Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday. Win that and they're on for a semi-final against either Croatia or Russia, which could tee them up for a first World Cup final appearance since 1966 on the Sunday of the Scottish Open at Gullane.

