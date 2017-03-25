English club offers FREE U18 memberships

• Cheshire golf club introduces FREE memberships for all U18s

• Mottram Hall part of the multi-award winning QHotels group

• It includes unlimited access to the championship golf course

Mottram Hall in Cheshire is offering free membership to all golfers under 18.

As part of QHotels’ nationwide initiative to encourage more people to play golf, the head of golf at Mottram Hall, Rob Warrener, has opened the scheme up to all juniors in the local area after it was previously just for those whose parents were members.

Membership, which is available for juniors aged between eight and 18, includes unlimited unaccompanied access to the championship golf course for those 14 and over – under-14s must be accompanied by an adult member.

It also includes:

• 10% discount in all QHotels golf shops (excluding hardware);

• 20% discount on food and drink;

• Discounted green fees for guests.

Warrener said: “This is a great opportunity for junior golfers in this part of Cheshire to either progress as a golfer or learn to play at the top venue in the region.

“Golf is sometimes accused of being prohibitively expensive for youngsters to get into, so this move means cost is no longer a barrier and should encourage many more juniors to come along and play.”

“This move means cost is no longer a barrier” – Rob Warrener

Youngsters – and their parents – have a great chance to experience for themselves the atmosphere and enjoyment available at Mottram Hall on April 27, when the four-star resort hosts one of its popular open days.

Mottram Hall sits in 270 acres of Cheshire’s finest parkland, one mile from the picturesque village of Prestbury, and was the host venue for the 2013 European Seniors PGA Championship.

The 7,006 yard, par-72 Championship Course – comprising magnificent parkland fairways dotted with oak and beech trees, and tricky, well-guarded greens – is broken up into two contrasting circuits of nine.

The front nine, with its impressive backdrop of the 18th century hall, gently rolls over meadowland and offers the golfer many chances to make a score. The back nine winds through some lush woodland and is a much more demanding test of golf.

FREE junior membership at Mottram Hall

For more information on the memberships on offer at Mottram Hall, visit qhotels.co.uk/our-locations/mottram-hall or call 01625 822153.

