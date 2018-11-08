English golfer misses out on Q-School final after harsh penalty

The rules of golf have struck again.
Young English golfer Gian-Marco Petrozzi has missed out on a place at the final stage of European Tour Q-School this week after being hit with a peculiar penalty at the end of Stage 2 on Monday
Playing at Las Colinas, the Staffordshire ace thought he had muscled his way into this week’s final stage at Lumine after having a strong finish to card a 65 in his fourth and final round.
Then things unravelled, as he explained on Twitter.
Those extra two shots he was hit with dropped Petrozzi into a share of 32nd place – and agonisingly outside the places for this week’s final stage.
Ouch!