English golfers dominate in GB&I Curtis Cup team selection

Five English golfers have been named in the eight-strong GB&I Curtis Cup team to face USA at Quaker Ridge, New York, from June 8-10.



GB&I will defend the historic trophy after securing an 11.5-8.5 win over the USA at Dun Laoghaire in Ireland two years ago, with Ireland’s Paula Grant and Olivia Mehaffey, above, – the latter of whom played two years ago – and Scotland’s Shannon McWilliam completing the side.

Elaine Farquharson-Black, who will captain the team for the second time following the win at Dun Laoghaire, said: “There have been a number of players throughout Great Britain and Ireland who have been in impressive form recently and it was a difficult decision to select only eight.

“The players selected will now have a wonderful opportunity to perform on the international stage in one of the world’s most prestigious events and I’m sure that they will give their very best as we attempt to retain the trophy against a talented team from the United States.”

Ireland’s Leona Maguire, currently the No.2 golfer in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking, will turn professional next month and has ruled herself out of contention for selection.

The full GB&I Curtis Cup team

• India Clyburn (21, Woodhall Spa, England);

• Lily May Humphreys (16, Stoke-by-Nayland, England);

• Annabell Fuller (15, Roehampton, England);

• Sophie Lamb (20, Clitheroe, England);

• Paula Grant (24, Lisburn, Ireland);

• Shannon McWilliam (18, Aboyne, Scotland);

• Alice Hewson (20, Berkhamsted, England);

• Olivia Mehaffey (20, Royal County Down Ladies, Ireland)