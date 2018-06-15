English pro speaks out after worst US Open round in 16 years

Fair play to Scott Gregory.



The English youngster endured a nightmare start to the US Open, shooting a 22-over 92 in the opening round at Shinnecock Hills.



The 23-year-old former Amateur champion’s miserable day included three doubles, two triples, just three pars and absolutely zero birdies. It was the first round in the 90s at the US Open since 2002.



He is, consequently, five shots adrift of his nearest challenger at the foot of the leaderboard.

But give him some credit.

He could have ignored all media and scampered from the grounds as soon as his round was over.

But, no. Gregory talked to on-site reporters and even tweeted about his struggles.



“Everyone has bad days,” he told the Golf Channel. “You look at Rory, Tiger and all those. They all struggle occasionally. I qualified last week, so I can’t be that bad. Just got to go out and try to find something.”



He posted this on his Twitter account:

Tough day today @usopengolf well very tough... enjoying the stick I'm receiving and looking forward to playing well tomorrow... #GolfIsHardpic.twitter.com/USSOXQcFEA — Scott Gregory ⛳ (@ScottGregory5) June 14, 2018

Got to tip your hat to that.

