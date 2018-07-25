search
English star "not interested" in following Lincicome onto PGA Tour

Golf News

English star "not interested" in following Lincicome onto PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk25 July, 2018
Charley Hull has said she has no plans to take on the men on either the PGA Tour or the European Tour in the near future.

The women’s world No.25 was reacting following Brittany Lincicome’sappearance in the Barbasol Championship last week. Playing on a sponsor’s invitation, Lincicome became the fifth female to compete on the PGA Tour event but comfortably missed the cut, despite breaking par in her second round.

Lincicome’s Solheim Cup teammate Danielle Kang has admitted that she would like the opportunity to take on the men at some point in the future but Hull – part of the European team that Lincicome and Kang’s US side beat in last year’s Solheim Cup – says that doing likewise is not on her radar.

Charley Hull

“I don't really think about it,” said Hull. “I want to play well in the women's game first before venturing into the men's. She’s obviously won majors and stuff, and she's a great player, so she deserves to play it, but for me I don't even want to comment on that.”

Hull didn’t appear to how Lincicome had played before she was asked about it in her Ladies Scottish Open press conference at Gullane yesterday. “I thought that was next year,” she added. “I don't really think about it, though. I just play my own game. I very rarely look at the scores or anything. I'm not very interested. As long as I'm playing good golf, that's fine.”

