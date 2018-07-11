English tour pros face World Cup dilemma at Scottish Open

For English tour pros – and golf fans – planning to attend the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open this Sunday, we thought we’d let you know something.



Tee times for the final round at Gullane will not be brought forward should England reach the World Cup final against France.

“Zero chance,” was the response from a European Tour representative when asked if that could be the case.

American broadcaster NBC is showing the event live on TV in the US, meaning the final group could tee off as late as 3.30pm and miss the whole match.

• 5 things to ponder ahead of this week's Scottish Open

• Aussie tour pro takes to Twitter to find new caddie

So, how do some English tour pros feel about the prospect of being in contention to win a Rolex Series event with $1m on the line and their national football team achieving what could be the only World Cup win – or even final – of their lifetimes.

For Tyrrell Hatton, a World Cup semi-final – like tonight’s game against Croatia – is an occasion he hasn’t witnessed in his lifetime. He was born three months after the agonising defeat to West Germany on penalties at Italia 90.

“I know, I know,” Hatton told bunkered.co.uk with a pained expression about the predicament he could find himself in. “Firstly, I’d much rather be teeing off late on Sunday.

“That’s what we’re here for so it’d be great if that happens but if it doesn’t and England get through to the final, I’ll certainly be watching. But for me, the match isn’t as important as having a good week this week."

• Harry Kane is probably a better golfer than you

• Have you seen the golf course in Gareth Bale's back garden?

Matt Wallace’s love of football is apparent just by looking at his tour bag. The three-time European Tour winner’s driver is covered by a Red Devil to showcase his support of Manchester United – and he’s already thinking about the magnitude of what could happen.

“I don’t know how I’ll feel to be honest,” he said. “Put it this way, if we get through to Sunday and I’ve got a chance, I’ll be wanting to win and then for England, obviously, to bring the World Cup home. If that happens, it’ll be one of the best days of my life.”



Daniel Brooks, who led the Scottish Open through 54 holes the last time it was staged at Gullane in 2015, was far more reserved.

“We’ll just have to wait and see – we need to get through the semi-final first,” he said.

But could football really be coming home?

“Yeah, let’s hope so."