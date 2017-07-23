Epic rally earns Jordan Spieth Open title

Jordan Spieth played one of the craziest stretch of holes in recent Open history to win the Claret Jug and achieve the third leg of the career grand slam.

The 23-year-old, who entered the final round three strokes ahead of Matt Kuchar, had his lead erased within the first four holes after three bogeys and, at times, the duel with Kuchar was tough to watch with both struggling to make pars in comparison to the birdie blitz at Royal Troon between Phil Mickelson and Henrik Stenson at this stage last year.

However, it all came to life at the par-4 13th, where Spieth's tee shot went so far right it was on the other side of the gigantic dunes and closer to the driving range than the fairway.

He took an unplayable lie from the driving range and somehow got up and down for bogey. Now one behind Kuchar, it sparked Spieth into life.

He stiffed his tee shot on the 14th to 4ft to make birdie and an eagle followed on the par-5 15th, where he gestured to caddie Michael Greller to 'Go get that' as it fell into the hole.

Birdies arrived again at the 16th and 17th holes, giving Spieth a two-shot cushion over his Ryder Cup team-mate going down the 18th. He played it safe with an iron off the tee and, after Kuchar got into trouble in the greenside bunker, he safely two-putted for par to take the title by three.

