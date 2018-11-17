Ernie Els has launched an unusual new business venture

He’s won four majors, been world No.1, ranks fourth on the European Tour career prize money chart and eighth on the equivalent PGA Tour list.



Now, as his playing career winds down, Ernie Els is expanding his other business interests.

He already has a successful golf course design firm and a wildly popular wine brand.

Next up? He’s looking to take a bite out of the sport snacks market.



The South African, 49, recently launched the Els Energy Bar, suitable for “golfers and athletes who crave sustenance to maintain optimum performance”.

The bar is currently available in a chocolate peanut flavour, soon to be followed by oatmeal raisin yoghurt.

“As a professional golfer I’m obviously aware of the need to have ‘gas in the tank’ when you’re playing golf, otherwise your performance can suffer,” said the ‘Big Easy’. “The Els Energy Bar fulfils that need; they taste great and they also give you a hit of energy that helps you stay the distance, whatever sport you’re playing.



“We did a lot of tasting sessions, which was fun. It was also very informative. The result is we feel like we’ve come up with the best-tasting sports energy snack bar currently on the market. It really packs a punch in terms of nutritional value, too.”



The Els Chocolate Peanut bar has 50g per serving. Each bar has 220 calories, 10g of protein, 7g of dietary fibre and 26g of total carbohydrates. It is also gluten free.

To find out more, log-on to elsbar.com