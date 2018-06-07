Erupting volcano covers golf course in thick ash

A volcanic eruption in South America has left a popular golf course buried under ash.



Guatemala’s famous 'Fuego' volcano erupted last weekend, leaving a reported 75 dead and hundreds missing.



MORE - Introducing Chilean wonderkid Joaquin Niemann



This, of course, puts what has happened to La Reunion golf resort firmly into perspective. Even so, the disaster has had a devastating impact on the popular PGA Tour Latinoamérica host venue.

Video and images circulating on social media show the resort, located four miles from the volcano, buried by the fall-out from the eruption.

El famoso campo de golf La Reunion 😢 pic.twitter.com/GEdcaWrHS6 — Lupita de Rios (@lderios) June 4, 2018

Wow - view from La Reunion Golf Course... pic.twitter.com/MyQdiEbikj — Matthew Watson (@Matthew__Watson) June 3, 2018

Picture of La Reunion resort outside Antigua, Guatemala #FuegoVolcanopic.twitter.com/FiPsBHAYs3 — Ches Williams (@jcwdallas) June 4, 2018

It's incredible to think that, just three months ago, played host to the Guatemala Stella Artois Open, won by American Ben Polland.



MORE - Five golfers in Forbes' highest-paid list



Fortunately, it has been reported that all guests and staff managed to escape the hotel with no loss of life.



Main Photo: CNN

