Erupting volcano covers golf course in thick ash

By bunkered.co.uk07 June, 2018
La Reunion Volcano

A volcanic eruption in South America has left a popular golf course buried under ash.

Guatemala’s famous 'Fuego' volcano erupted last weekend, leaving a reported 75 dead and hundreds missing.

This, of course, puts what has happened to La Reunion golf resort firmly into perspective. Even so, the disaster has had a devastating impact on the popular PGA Tour Latinoamérica host venue.

Actividad volcán de Fuego. #alerta #volcán #fuego #lareunion #activevolcano

A post shared by Antigua Guatemala (@antiguaenguatemala) on

Video and images circulating on social media show the resort, located four miles from the volcano, buried by the fall-out from the eruption.

It's incredible to think that, just three months ago, played host to the Guatemala Stella Artois Open, won by American Ben Polland.

Fortunately, it has been reported that all guests and staff managed to escape the hotel with no loss of life.

Main Photo: CNN

